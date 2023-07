Free concerts are planning Saturday evening, July 22 in both Franklin and Hardyston.

The Franklin Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Franklin Pond, 6 Corkhill Road.

There also will be food trucks. Bring blankets and chairs.

The event is sponsored by Franklin Borough Recreation.

Snake Oil Willie will perform in Hardyston’s Concerts in the Park series from 6 to 8 p.m.

Free ice cream is provided by Hardyston Recreation.

Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. No alcohol or pets allowed.