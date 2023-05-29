x
Franklin marks Memorial Day

Franklin /
| 29 May 2023 | 01:26
    The Franklin Memorial Day parade begins Monday morning, May 29. (Photo by Ava Lamorte)
    The parade was hosted by Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post 132.
    Franklin marks Memorial Day
    The parade was followed by a ceremony at the memorial near Borough Hall to remember those who gave their lives for our country.
    The Franklin Fire Department took part in the parade.
    State Sen. Steve Oroho, R-24, marches in the parade.
