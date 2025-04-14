Franklin library branch closes today for roof replacement

Sussex County Library System said the Franklin Branch will close Monday, April 14 while the roof is replaced.

The branch is scheduled to reopen to the public Monday, April 28.

Bookdrops at the branch are expected to be available during construction and emptied daily.

Borrowers with outstanding hold requests will be contacted to arrange an alternate pickup location or to suspend the holds until the branch reopens.

For assistance, call the Main Library at 973-948-3660 or send email to scf@sussexcountylibrary.org