Fall festivals & Halloween events

New Jersey

Ongoing events

Great Pumpkin Festival at Heaven Hill Farm: Hayrides, corn maze, farm animals, pig races, Canine Dog Show, pedal cars, touring cars, giant sling shot, giant straw pyramid, boo barn, Baseball Speed Throw, carnival rides, wine tasting, food, vendors and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 3. Tickets online at heavenhillfarm.com. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon. 973-764-5144.

Skylands Jack-O’-Lantern Experience and Fall Festival: Skylands Stadium has transformed with more than 6,000 Jack-o’-lanterns. The 45-minute walk-through spectacular also features a pumpkin patch, beer garden and live music on select dates. Tickets are $19 and must be purchased in advance at vivenu.com/seller/sussex-county-miners-oiwj. Open through Nov. 3. Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta. 973-383-7644.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Celebrate the spooky season during this free event with a magic show at 2 p.m., followed by residential trick-or-treating from 3 to 4 p.m. Register by calling 973-948-8884. Bentley Assisted Living, 3 Phillips Road, Branchville.

Trunk or Treat: Cost is $5 a family and a bag of candy per child. The money will be donated to the New Hope Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in back parking lot at Betsy Ross Diner, 5708 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge. Trunks may set up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by Oak Ridge Mamas. Rain date is Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Annual Halloween Parade: Union Place in Newton. Line up at 3:45 p.m., with parade and festivities at 4 p.m. Also, costume contest, pet walk, and trunk or treat. Prizes for best costumes and best decorated trunks. Must be pre-registered to participate in the trunk or treat. To pre-register, send an email to marketing@newtontownhall.com

Headless Horseman Rides: 5 p.m. in Sparta.

Annual Branchville Halloween Parade: The Branchville Hose Company No. 1 Fire Department and Auxiliary invite residents to trick-or-treat from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. before the parade at 6 p.m. Branchville Fire Department, One Railroad Ave. 973-948-3259.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Special Olympics 2024 Fall Vendor & Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sparta High School, 70 W. Mountain Road.

45th annual Auction with Harvest Dinner: Hosted by Sussex Christian School. 4 p.m. at 51 Unionville Ave., Sussex.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Vendor & Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McAfee Fire Department, 88 Route 94, Vernon. Hosted by Ladies Auxiliary.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Harvest on the Glen Farm: See what life was like on a rural farm at harvest time in the 18th and 19th centuries. 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tours every half hour. $10 per person for daytime or candlelit tour. Also craft and bake sale. DAR Van Bunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Wantage. Hosted by the Chinkchewunska Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. For information or to buy tickets, send email to vanbunschootenmuseum@gmail.com

Festive Christmas Craft Bazaar: 1 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 209 Route 206, Branchville.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Holiday Market: Shop for handmade gifts from local vendors, enjoy holiday treats and snap a photo with Santa. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain Creek’s Cobblestone Village, across from Red Tail Lodge, Vernon.

Festival of Lights: Festive treats and the chance to meet Santa and other special guests at 4:30 p.m. Community Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by fireworks. Newton Medical Center, 175 High St.

Annual Ullr Fest: Celebration of Ullr, the Norse god of snow and skiing, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the South Lodge at Mountain Creek, 200 Route 94, Vernon. Tickets are $20. Refreshments, ceremonial bonfire, special appearances by Ullr and Vern, activities for all ages (face painting, inflatables, lawn games) and retail sale on winter gear. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the Hession Foundation.

Saturday, Nov. 23

42nd annual Fall Craft Fair: 10 a.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 29 Plains Road, Augusta. Sponsored by Northwest Christian School.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot: Run or walk on your own, with the family or create a team with friends. 8 a.m. at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sandhill Road, Sussex. Fundraiser for Harvest House Food Pantry in Sussex. Hosted by Vernon Township Board of Recreation. Early-bird price is $25, rises to $30 on Nov. 14. Children younger than 10 admitted for free. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sussex/VernonsTurkeyTrot Please bring a nonperishable item to donate to local food pantries. For information, call 973-764-4055 ext. 2261.

18th Annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot: One-mile Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. and 5K begins at 8:45 a.m. in front of Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Sponsored by the Sparta Education Foundation. Race-day registration is $40 for adult 5K, $35 for youth 5K (age 17 or younger) and $25 for the Fun Run. Register online at kroghsturkeytrot.com

New York

Ongoing events

Blue Arrow Farm Fall Fest: The farm is jam-packed with fall festivities all month long, including live music and pumpkin picking. Experience the spookiest section of the farm and take a Haunted Hayride on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings for $20. Through Oct. 30. Go online to bluearrowfarm.com/fallfest for details and tickets. Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island. 845-533-3351.

Prison of Horrors: Visit the old prison, part of Wickham Woodlands, to tour the hallow halls at night. Tickets cost $35. Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. throughout October. A trunk-or-treat event will be held on Halloween from 5 p.m. to dusk in the parking lot. Mid-Hudson Correctional Facility, 122 State School Road, Warwick. 845-986-7777.

Pure Terror Scream Park: 13 haunted house attractions. General admission is $60. Open through Saturday, Nov. 2 at Pure Terror Scream Park, 1010 Route 17M, Monroe. For information and to purchase tickets, go online to pureterror.com

Pennsylvania

Saturday, Nov. 2

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration: Celebrate the Day of the Dead from 3 to 7 p.m. All are invited to join La Posada for an afternoon filled with music and activities, such as face painting, piñatas, Ofrenda, street food and a free screening of Disney’s movie “Coco.” La Posada, 210 Second St., Milford. 570-296-9940.