Fall Fest in Ogdensburg

Celebrate the season with these fall festivities and haunted happenings:

Ongoing events

Seventh annual Sterling Hell Haunted Mine: “Scary but not too scary” tours between 5 and 6 p.m. “Spine-tingling terror” tour after 6 p.m. Tours last about 30 minutes. Fundraiser supports the Ogdensburg eighth-grade class and pays for its yearly class trip to Boston. Cost is $20 for adults and $14 for children age 12 and younger. 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at Sterling Hill Mine Museum, 30 Plant St., Ogdensburg. For information, go online to sterlinghell.com

Thursday, Oct. 24

Haunted Sussex County: Local author Eleanor Wagner will talk about haunted places in Sussex County, including her paranormal investigation of the Ogdensburg Mine. Watch presentation online or attend a spooky watch party at 6 p.m. at the Franklin library branch, 103 Main St. Light refreshments available. Registration required for both.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Hardyston Haunted Halloween: Hardyston residents are invited to participate in a costume contest and parade at noon, followed by a trunk-or-treat, hayrides and crafts at 12:30 p.m., before the ISPW Pro Wrestling Show debuts at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 a family for nonresidents. Wheatsworth Park Pavilion, Wheatsworth Road, Hardyston. 973-7020.

Franklin Borough Halloween Parade: Franklin Borough Recreation Committee invites residents to meet at the corner of Rutherford and Main at noon to join the parade to the firehouse for cider and donuts. Franklin Borough Firehouse, 46 Main St. 973-827-6650.

Halloween Howl: Party with haunted cocktails, live music, giveaways and costume contest with prizes. Small plate buffet and bottle service available. Must be age 21 or older. Cost is $25 to $60. 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the Canyon Ballroom at Minerals Hotel, 2 Chamonix Drive, Vernon.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat: Cost is $5 a family and a bag of candy per child. The money will be donated to the New Hope Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in back parking lot at Betsy Ross Diner, 5708 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge. Trunks may set up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by Oak Ridge Mamas. Rain date is Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Annual Halloween Parade: Union Place in Newton. Line up at 3:45 p.m., with parade and festivities at 4 p.m. Also, costume contest, pet walk, and trunk or treat. Prizes for best costumes and best decorated trunks. Must be pre-registered to participate in the trunk or treat. To pre-register, send an email to marketing@newtontownhall.com