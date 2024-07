The Kootz will perform in a Summer Concert in the Park at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at Wheatsworth Park Pavilion, 261 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg.

Bring a chair or blanket. No alcohol or pets.

Scheduled to perform July 13 is Country Express.

Concerts continue through July 27.

The series is sponsored by Hardyston Recreation. For information, call 973-823-7020.