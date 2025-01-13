x
Bells of Franklin collection

| 13 Jan 2025 | 11:13
    From left, Daniel, Steve, Kelly, Christine and Nicole DeFinis collect money for the Bells of Franklin, an ecumenical charity for residents in need. To donate, send checks payable to Hardyston Historical (write “for Bells” and your email on memo line) and mail to First Presbyterian Church, 11-13 Main St., Franklin, NJ 07416. (Photo provided)
