x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

9/11 Memorial Service

| 17 Sep 2024 | 07:23
    FM1 The Guether sisters sing during the 9/11 Memorial Service on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Franklin. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    FM1 The Guether sisters sing during the 9/11 Memorial Service on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Franklin. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    FM2 Members of the Franklin Borough Fire Department.
    FM2 Members of the Franklin Borough Fire Department.
    FM3 Luminaries line the walkway.
    FM3 Luminaries line the walkway.
    FM4 The Franklin Band performs during the service.
    FM4 The Franklin Band performs during the service.
    FM5 Adrienne Desch and her son Cameron of Lafayette attend the service.
    FM5 Adrienne Desch and her son Cameron of Lafayette attend the service.
    Members of the Franklin Borough Fire Department.
    Members of the Franklin Borough Fire Department.