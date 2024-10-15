5 running for 3 school board seats

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Hardyston Township Board of Education. They are Ronald Hoffman, David Van Ginneken and Jeffrey Altieri, running on one slate, and Danuta “Donna” Carey and Clarissa “Robin” Marotta, running on another slate.

Van Ginneken is president of the board and Hoffman is vice president. Carey also is an incumbent.

The terms are for three years.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

JEFFREY ALTIERI

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

Jeffrey Altieri is running for the Board of Education because, as a father of children in our schools and as a member of this community, he believes the board needs more individuals who do not just talk about putting our kids first but show they put kids first through their actions .

As a board member, Jeff is committed to representing all of Hardyston, including the families who attend the schools, the staff and faculty who work for the schools, as well as the taxpayers who fund the schools.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Jeff is a multitasker who is skilled at paying close attention to details, making him an ideal candidate to closely monitor the school district’s finances. He brings a real-life understanding of how increasing costs and rising inflation directly impact the budget as well as how continuing federal and state cuts demand creative problem-solving to avoid unnecessary tax burdens on Hardyston residents.

Jeff truly believes that as a fiscally responsible community member who will not allow politics to influence his commitment to putting kids first, he is an ideal candidate to join the Board of Education.

Background/qualifications.

Personally and professionally, Jeff embodies a community-centric viewpoint: He has years of experience volunteering with programs like Wallkill Valley Rec Soccer, the Hardyston Recreation Committee and the Hardyston PTA.

He also regularly attends Hardyston Board of Education meetings where he is not afraid to challenge the status quo while also embracing every opportunity to consider new points of view.

Jeff earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marist College and a MBA from Quinnipiac University.

He is a first vice president at Valley Bank, where he manages a team of underwriters and is responsible for their continued education and training.

DANUTA “DONNA” CAREY

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am seeking re-election to continue serving as your advocate on the Hardyston Board of Education, where I remain committed to advancing high-quality education, transparency and fiscal accountability.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Being a passionate advocate for educational excellence, I believe a high quality of education for every child is essential. Every child has the potential to achieve at high levels and our district must remain fully focused on student success.

I am committed to ensuring that parents are well-informed about their children’s activities while preserving their innocence, promoting an education that is wholesome, enriching, and conducive to the growth and development of each student.

Transparency is a cornerstone of my approach to education. I have consistently championed making the school curriculum fully accessible online, ensuring that parents are well-informed about what is being taught in the classroom.

Transparency fosters trust and accountability, allowing families to actively engage in their children’s education. Promoting transparency with our teachers, staff and community is essential to our overall success.

I am fiscally responsible and always looking for high-quality outcomes at the best possible costs. We have to make responsible decisions that affect our school and our Hardyston residents.

I am an outspoken advocate for enhancing school safety and security. I am always promoting and looking for new possible ways to generate opportunities to offset our spending and/or cut wasteful spending. I believe in checks and balances.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Dedication to education is very close to my heart. I have served on the Hardyston Board of Education for the past 10 years.

I am a resident of Stockholm since 1990. Together with my high school sweetheart and our three accomplished children, I have experienced firsthand the transformative power of the Hardyston School District. All three of our children graduated at the top of their class and are now pursuing higher education in nursing, health science and engineering, reflecting my belief in the power of a solid educational foundation.

Professionally, I bring over 35 years of experience as a mechanical engineer in a top leadership role and hold several U.S. patents. My company creates jobs for American workers who produce American-made products. My extensive background in manufacturing, product development and innovative engineering enriches my perspective on fostering an environment where academic successes can thrive.

By re-electing me to the Board of Education, you are choosing a leader who embodies dedication, innovation, trust and an unwavering commitment to the success of every student. My track record and professional expertise makes me uniquely qualified to continue shaping an outstanding educational experience for our community.

RONALD HOFFMAN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for re-election to continue my ongoing efforts to represent all the Hardyston voters, parents and students.

Even though we had been cut well over a million dollars of state aid over the past six years, we have accomplished great strides and improvements without the need of referendums.

Through planning with much communication and transparency, we have succeeded in improving our staff with specialized placements, including security, while other districts had to resort to layoffs and major service reductions.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

(1) To continue and improve our special-education program, which has saved money, reducing our out-of-district placements.

(2) To maintain the ever-improving status scholastic monitoring on student achievement and support.

(3) To enhance the relationship of school staff and the administrators, to ensure transparency and cooperation of all, and to work to continue and improve higher high school scholastic opportunities here in Hardyston.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have the experience, training and contacts for Hardyston.

I have held many titles on the Hardyston Board of Education. Besides being a past president and current vice president, I am also a vice president of the Sussex County School Boards Association and also an alternate delegate to the New Jersey School Boards Association.

I have been on the board for 14 years and I’m proud to say that I have no personal agendas, except to ensure that we have an apolitical stance here at Hardyston. We are to represent all taxpayers and every political party.

The team that I am running with all have the same ideals. Since that was my political stance to represent all, I was criticized and even thrown out of a political club in town since I was able to reach out respectfully to work and to ensure what we do is the best for our Hardyston students. The club that expunged my membership even broke a number of its bylaws in doing so.

Background and qualifications.

I moved to Hardyston in 1984 from Belleville looking for a better school system and environment. I was married with three daughters. I also adopted my grandson and have raised him since he was a week old.

Since I was a teenager, I have been involved with community service. In Garfield, I was involved with Fire Company #5 with my father along with the Garfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where I was a captain and designed their ambulance. I moved to Belleville and became a municipal constable and an auxiliary police patrolman.

Moving to Hardyston, I became active in the Knights of Columbus. I was also a Realtor at Weichert in Clifton, and a steel fabricator doing fire escapes, railings and steel stairs. I am also a Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin, besides a welcomer and usher. I am a member of Hardyston Seniors as well as St. Jude’s Seniors.

I have been a president at a sporting club in Pennsylvania for many years as well as being an active member of the American Indian Cultural Exchange Committee for the past 30 years. I am also an adopted blood brother to Chief David Beautiful Bald Eagle (deceased) of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota.

I have been retired since 2010 after working for 42.5 years for Verizon as a technician and switchman.

I have learned to work with people all over the country and can deal with the opposition that has persecuted me unjustly, mainly because a member of an opposition party has publicly thanked me for doing a good and fair job.

I’m not afraid of standing up and making tough decisions for the good of our children’s education, parental rights and the schools here in Hardyston.

CLARISSA “ROBIN” MAROTTA

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Hardyston Board of Education because our taxpayers are struggling.

I’m a political outsider. We need a voice on the board that will govern with fiscal responsibility.

I grew up in top-notch public schools. I am concerned with the state of our schools; our wonderful teachers, students and parents need help; and I believe it is time for Hardyston to vote in a new voice!

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I will promote fiscal transparency. As a private citizen, I have to craft a budget based on the needs, not the wants of my family. Our school board should employ the same philosophy.

2) I will work to promote transparency. Parents should have easy access to curriculum on the school website so they can best prepare their children for the school year.

3) I will always be honest and treat everyone with respect. Ideas and perspectives should always be heard for the best interest of our taxpayers and students.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I believe I am the best candidate for this position because I am in this for the right reasons. I’m not doing this to pad my resume or to become an entrenched insider. I am doing this to help our struggling taxpayers and to put Kids First!

Background and qualifications.

Born: Oct. 1, 1969. Education: Hill Institute for Business. Family: Married, two kids, two dogs. Lifelong Sussex County resident.

DAVID VAN GINNEKEN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I’m running for the Board of Education because I believe in strong leadership and collaboration to ensure our students receive the best education possible.

As a community member, parent and past volunteer, I’ve seen the impact of fostering a safe, supportive and innovative learning environment.

I am committed to advocating for policies that enhance student success, support our teachers and maintain fiscal responsibility.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

(1) Strengthening school security: Safety is my top priority. While we’ve made progress by advocating for retired police officers in our schools, there’s more to do. I will continue pushing for measures that ensure our children are safe while learning.

(2) Fiscal responsibility without sacrificing services: With tight budgets and decreasing state aid, we must find ways to deliver quality education without increasing the tax burden. We’ve improved facilities and expanded services through smart budgeting and shared services, and I will continue maximizing resources without needing referendums.

(3) Curriculum and program development: I want our students to receive a curriculum that prepares them for the future, both academically and in life skills. This involves supporting educators, investing in relevant programs and ensuring our standards reflect current needs while maintaining local values.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My track record of leadership and results sets me apart.

I’ve been deeply involved in our community, volunteering on committees and actively contributing to the Board of Education. I’ve led initiatives that improved facilities and established shared services, saving money while maintaining educational quality.

My professional experience as a principal data engineer allows me to approach complex challenges with analytical and innovative solutions, ensuring our district benefits from informed, data-driven decision-making.

I am dedicated to continuous improvement, bringing a forward-thinking perspective to enhance the educational experience for our students while being fiscally responsible to our community.