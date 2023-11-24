Report: Admissions halted at Limecrest

The state Department of Health reportedly has halted admissions at Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover

Since September, seven residents have died of COVID-19 at the nursing home, according to an article by NJ Advance Media published Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Sixty-six residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during that time, the report said. The facility has 159 beds.

Limecrest posted on its website Nov. 19 that six residents and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. On Sept. 27, it said two residents and two staff members had tested positive, and on Aug. 9, it said seven staff members and one patient had tested positive.