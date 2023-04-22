Earth Day activities today in Vernon

Activities to mark Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 are planned at several locations in Vernon:

• The Vernon Township Recreation Department is offering free tree seedlings for pick up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Heaven Hill Farm & Garden Center, 451 Route 94.

• Mountain Creek is offering several activities, including the opportunity to try out Merrell hiking shoes.

People with all skill levels are welcome.

At 9 a.m., there will be a trail cleanup hike or run. Supplies will be provided.

At noon is a Survival Skills Workshop focusing on shelter building, water purification and dealing with wildlife.

At 2 p.m., learn about ropes, rigging and trees and the five most useful knots. Supplies provided.

At 3 p.m., there will be a talk on how to pack a daypack and how to read a map.

The day ends at 4 p.m. with happy hour at the Biergarten Patio.

Tickets are available online for $20. All of the proceeds will benefit Leave No Trace, a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve the natural world through volunteer work, research and education.

For information, go online to https://mountaincreek.com/2023/03/30/earth-day-with-merrell/

• Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill, 414 County Road 517, will celebrate Earth Day noon to 11 p.m. with live music, BBQ, and competitions in long drive, cornhole and darts. Admission to the event is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds go to Earthman Farms.

• Crystal of Quartz House of Healing, 449 Route 94, is holding a Psychic Faire with readers, healers and vendors from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.