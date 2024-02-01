William Sasena

William R. Sasena of Sussex passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 67.

Born in Toms River to Rodolfo Santo and Dolores Dorothy (Schley) Paige, William lived in Hazlet and Clifton before moving to Sussex in 2001.

He had been employed by Ames Rubber Corp. In Hamburg.

William was predeceased by his father, Rodolfo Santo Sasena.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lois (Altschuler); his sons, Gary Donovan of Rahway and Michael Donovan of Wantage; his daughter, Kayleigh Donovan of Virginia; his mother, Dolores Paige of Whiting; his brother, Robert Sasena of New Jersey; his sister, Deborah Sasena of Whiting; and his granddaughter, Julianne.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com