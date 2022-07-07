“Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt,” Violet May Kimble, of Sumerduck, Va., passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Prince William Medical Center after battling a brief illness. Violet was born August 6, 1936. She was the youngest of five children.

A nearly lifelong resident of Sussex County, Violet moved to Central Va. in 2018 to be near her family. She was married to her husband William for 47 years. They resided in Hardyston where she was a homemaker for most of her life.

She is predeceased by her loving husband William F. Kimble Sr. and their beloved son John Kimble. She is survived by her son William Kimble Jr. and his wife Laura Kimble, of Sumerduck, Va.; her grandson William Kimble, of Reston Va.; her granddaughter Jennifer Barrett and her husband Shaun Barrett, of Culpeper, Va.; and her much-loved great-granddaughters Avery and Riley Barrett. She was also a very proud aunt to many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be made at a later date.