Theodore Hanson Jr.

Theodore R. Hanson Jr. of Franklin passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. He was 96.

Born in Hamburg to the late Theodore and Nellie (Hunt) Hanson, Theodore was raised by his grandparents, Alice and Elmer Hunt.

After his graduation from Hamburg High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was a part of the Construction Battalion, better known as the Seabees, during World War II.

He then worked briefly at the Ogdensburg Mine before beginning his long career at Picatinny Arsenal.

Theodore enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, poker and golf. He was a longtime member and supporter of the Franklin Mineral Museum and greatly enjoyed attending the annual Miner’s Day celebration held there each spring.

Predeceased by his parents, three brothers, three sisters and his wife of 74 years, Betty (Hoffman) Hanson, Theodore is survived by his son, John Hanson and his wife Marcia; his grandson, John R. Hanson Jr. and his wife Alicia; his brother, Robert Hanson and his wife Joyce; and his sister, Shirley Scomak.

Arrangements for Theodore are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

The Hanson family wishes to thank the Franklin Police Department and first-responders for their prompt response for Theodore over the years. They would also like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Jessica, Jeff and Ronnalyn for their dedication to Theodore’s comfort and care.