Signe Dobias

Signe “Nicki” Dobias of Franklin passed away on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown, Pa., after a short illness. She was 84.

She was born in Jackson Heights, Queens, to the late Richard and Wilma (Barber) Wagner. She lived in Clifton before settling in Franklin in 1963.

Nicki was a devoted employee of the A&P Supermarket for 47 years as a bookkeeper before her retirement.

She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mom Mom to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had a vibrant personality and always made people around her feel special. She had amazing friends whom she treasured.

Traveling to various tropical islands with special friends, spending precious time with her loving family, beach trips to Wildwood, gardening in her yard and reading countless books were her passions.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband of 50 years, Henry J. Dobias; and sister, Diane McIndoe.

Nicki is survived by her two loving daughters, Suzanne Paiva and her husband Edward and Kathleen Peterson and her husband Craig; her grandchildren, Nicholas Paiva and his wife Michelle, Kathleen Ptasznik and her husband Thomas, Brittany Kleine and her husband Matthew, Stephanie McGee and her husband Patrick, and Jack Peterson and his partner Erin Kenely; and her nine great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Please join the family in celebrating Nicki’s life at a memorial on Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com