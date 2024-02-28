Russell Covert Sr.

Russell Edward Covert Sr. passed away peacefully Feb. 20, 2024. He was 85.

He was born in 1938 to Russell Blair Covert and Anna Veronica (Salina) in Morristown.

He was a lifetime union carpenter and handyman at St. Clare’s Hospital.

The oldest of nine children, Russell lived his life in the home he built in 1958, when he started a family with his loving wife, Brenda VanTassel.

“The house that Poppy built” became the family meeting place for his children and grandchildren’s families to congregate on holidays, birthdays or graduations and became “home base” for generations.

Two sons gave way to 10 grandchildren, who gave way to 20 great-grandchildren. As fate would have it, he took his last breath the day before his great-great-grandson took his first.

Russell was predeceased by his wife, Brenda VanTassel, in 2017 and son Russell Jr.

He is survived by his son Richard; grandchildren, Teresa, Rich, Lisa, RJ, Russell, Dawn, Jennifer, Matt, Katie and Amanda; and siblings, Christine Fruncillo of Williamsburg, Va., Pauline Basenese of Nazareth, Pa., Joseph Covert of Palm Coast, Fla., John Covert of Palm Coast, Mary Anne Lemke of Palm Coast, Helen Montalbano of Bolivia, N.C., and William Covert of DeForest, Wis.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Saturday, March 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, specifically research for Danon disease, or the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco, Haledon, would be appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com