Rose Marie O’Brien (nee Gaba) of Longs, S.C., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. She was 97.

Born to Martin and Anna Gaba in Franklin, she was a lifelong resident before moving to Longs in 2021.

Rose Marie was a child-care worker at Little Kids Place in Franklin for many years.

She was a member of the Polish American Eagles, the Slovak Catholic School and St. Jude’s Rosary Society.

She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin and an instructor for the small children’s groups. She was a professional Polish folk dancer and enjoyed cooking, sewing and loved to dance.

Rose Marie is predeceased by her husband, Charles O’Brien (1986); two sons and a daughter, Charles, Timothy and Erin; and three grandchildren, Kyle, Eddie and Khaley.

She was the last of 10 children.

She was the devoted mother of Roseanne O’Brien-Aikens of Longs and Kelly O’Brien and his wife Jackie of Virginia Beach, Va.; and the loving grandmother of Joshua, Victoria, Charles, Shannon, Thomas, Zachary, Arielle, Timmy, Michael and Saige. She also was cherished by 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin on Thursday, Feb. 29 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral will be from the funeral home on Friday, March 1 at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com