Robyn Anderson

Robyn S. Anderson of Franklin, formerly of Hackensack, lost her courageous battle with breast cancer Tuesday, Feb. 13 with her loving family by her side. She was 52.

Robyn was the surgical manager of New Jersey Urology in Maywood for 27 years.

She was involved in the Wallkill Valley Girls Recreation Softball League as a co coach for the Blue and White Thunder as well as a Girl Scout troop leader.

Her life and passion was watching her girls play sports and become the beautiful young women they are.

The daughter of the late Neil and Susan Johnson, Robyn is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas, and daughters, Erin and Tara, all of Franklin. She also leaves behind her stepchildren, Amanda and Thomas of Jersey City, and brother, Jeff Johnson of Milford Pa.

She loved her furry daughters, Patches and Cleo, who were always at her feet and in her lap.

A private service was held.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for friends to make a donation in Robyn’s name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org