Robert Gerry

Robert “Bob” Gerry of Vernon passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 23, 2024, at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was 88.

He was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., to the late Lawrence and Eleanor (Morgan) Gerry.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a sergeant during the Korean War.

He traveled extensively with his career before settling down in Sussex County in 1971.

He really enjoyed interacting with people and storytelling.

Bob was employed by Rockwell International as a field service technician before his retirement.

He attended Lafayette Federated Church, volunteered at the LFC Sunshine Shop for many years and was a member of the LFC Joy Club.

He was a member of American Legion Post No. 132 in Franklin. He was also actively involved with the Vernon Taxpayers Association.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Christa (Martens); his sons, Kenneth Gerry and his wife Andrea of Juneau, Alaska, and Russell Gerry and his wife Elizabeth of Prospect, Ky.; his daughters, Laura Gerry and her partner Tina Daniele of Kerhonkson, N.Y., and Jessica Foulkrod of Clyde, N.Y.; his four grandchildren, Sean, Tyler, Kevin and Gabrielle; and his niece and nephew, Christa McGonigal and Leo Rogers.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com