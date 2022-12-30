In the early morning of Dec. 19, 2022, Richard V. Lunniss of Hamburg passed away at the age of 78 after a long and valiant battle with cancer and kidney disease.

Richard was born Aug. 3, 1944, to Ivy and Cyril Lunniss in Chelmsford, Essex, England. In his youth, he was an avid sportsman. He was a schoolboy boxing champion of England and boxed for his country as an amateur, with one of his matches being televised.

He worked for Marconi Communications Systems in England and launched a career in communications in the early 1970s. His career took him to Africa and eventually back to the United States, where he joined New Jersey-based systems integrator A.F. Associates as vice president of sales.

He transitioned to working for spinoff AVS Broadcast, then Tekniche, a UK manufacturer of interface equipment and standard converters. He served as VP US at Tekniche, growing American operations into a multimillion-dollar business where he remained until 2002.

Rich took on the role of VP Broadcast Sales at Diversified Systems in 2003, then joined Evertz in a senior sales role, responsible for key accounts. He continued with Evertz as a consultant for many years following his semi-retirement.

While his professional accomplishments were varied and numerous, he will be remembered for his love of his wife, MaryAnn, and family; his sense of humor; his intelligence; and his loyalty to those whose life he touched. He was a friend to all and a mentor to many.

His secret to living a happy and meaningful life was spending time with family, gin martinis (up with three olives), and watching English football and rooting for his football team, which he started supporting at the age of 5: Huddersfield Town. No matter how they performed, to him they were the best of the best.

He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; his son Steve Lunniss and husband Malcolm Hammond; his daughters Lisa Vallacchi and husband Doug and Laura Putnam and husband Dana; his granddaughters, Meghan and Emily Putnam; his sister, Jackie Linge and husband Ken; his sister-in-law, Jill Lunniss; his nephews, Andrew Linge and Peter Lunniss; and his nieces, Emma Stevens and Claire Spear.

He is predeceased by his brother Robin Lunniss.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Finding Home Farms, 140 Eatontown Road, Middletown, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.