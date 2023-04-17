Raymond W. Fountaine of Franklin passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 82.

Born in Berkshire, Vt., to the late Max and Ordina (Goodhue) Fountaine, Raymond had lived in Sussex County for most of his life.

He had been a self-employed truck driver, owning and operating M&R Trucking, before his retirement.

He enjoyed spending time with friends and was a regular at QuickChek in Sussex.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son Richard Fountaine; his grandsons Richard Fountaine Jr. and Brian Ashley; his brother, James; and his sister, Patricia Roberts.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie (Babcock); his son, Robert Fountaine and his wife Jill of Wantage; his daughter, Laura Fountaine of Milford, Pa.; his grandchildren, Rebecca, Lydia, Heather, Dawn, Daniel, Raymond, Christopher, Connor, Maria, Ryleigh and Kaitlyn; 12 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Franklin Fire Department, 137 Buckwheat Road.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com