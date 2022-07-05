Peter Andre Olson, of St. Petersburg, Fl., passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 29, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 82 years old. Born in Stillwater, Minn., to William A. Olson and Adelia Jermstad Olson, Peter attended Stillwater High School where he was an avid thespian and trombonist. He met his future wife, Marna Jacobson, in the high school band where she caught his eye playing in the saxophone section. In 1962 Peter earned a B.S. from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and upon graduation married Marna, the love of his life.

The day after their wedding, in their car packed with all their worldly belongings and $250, Peter and Marna headed to the east coast where he was to attend Clarkson University as a graduate student in physics and math. After graduation Peter joined Corning Glassworks in Corning, NY, where he and Marna soon welcomed daughters Kristen in 1965 and Sara in 1968. Growing up in Minnesota, Peter’s childhood dream was to see New York City. Not only did he see New York, but he also traveled the world for both for business and pleasure. He ultimately served as president of the international division of C.R. Bard, a medical products company in Summit, NJ, and continued to travel extensively in retirement.

Peter is known by his friends and family for his kind heart, his enthusiasm, and for his love of learning, travel and a good pun. He was an avid reader, enjoyed photography and especially loved golfing with friends. The other great passion in Peter’s life was his love of the water, whether on a boat, a cruise ship, or at his home. While living in Rhode Island, he and the family sailed the Narragansett Bay on their boat the MarKrisSa. Later, when they moved to Sparta, N.J., Peter and Marna raised their family on Lake Mohawk. Upon retirement their first adventure was living on their boat “Rainbow’s End” while cruising the inter-coastal waterway and wintering in Florida.

After settling full time in St. Petersburg, Fl., Peter served as endowment chair for the Pass-A-Grill Beach Community Church and commodore at the Isla del Sol Golf and Yacht Club. However, his favorite retirement “gig” was serving as Grandpa to his two granddaughters Abigail and Margarethe. Peter and Marna continued to enjoy their passion for travel, cruising destinations far and near right up until his passing.

Peter is survived by his wife, Marna, daughters Kristen Olson and Sara Conner, son-in-law Scott Conner, granddaughters Abigail and Margarethe Conner, brother Jon Olson and wife Marty, along with many other dear friends and family.

A service will be held at Pass-A-Grill Beach Community Church in St Petersburg, Fl., on October 8, 2022. Should you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s honor would be welcomed to The William A. Olson Scholarship Fund at Bloomfield College: bloomfield.edu/giving.