Nicholas Kuiken, 72, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Twp., NJ. Born to Nicholas H. and Jeanette Kuiken in Paterson, NJ, he had lived in Fair Lawn and Vernon, NJ before moving to Hardyston, NJ.

Nicholas owned and operated the Reiner Group in Fair Lawn for many years, retiring in 2017. He was an active member of the Kynett United Methodist Church of Beach Haven, NJ, and enjoyed trips to the beach, cooking and baking, motorcycles and fishing in the Keys.

Nicholas is the beloved husband for 50 years of Donna Kuiken (nee Thompson) of Hardyston, NJ. He is the devoted father of Christian Kuiken and his wife, Kimberly, of Westtown, NY, and Todd Kuiken and his husband, Nicolas, of Washington, D.C. He is also the loving grandfather of Kyle, Kate and CJ; dear brother of Muriel Tolsma of Haledon, NJ, and Henry Kuiken of Fair Lawn, NJ; and cherished by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Monday, July 18, 2022, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorial gifts to lbichurches.org, giving.mskcc.org/cancer/donations, or Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.