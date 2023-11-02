Michele Holzschuh

Michele “Bev” Susan Holzschuh (nee Rybka) of Franklin passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at Complete Care at Barn Hill in Newton. She was 74.

Born in Irvington to Edward and Regina Rybka, she lived in West Caldwell before moving to Franklin five years ago.

Michele had a career in early childhood development for more than 30 years, retiring 14 years ago.

She enjoyed playing bingo, doing crosswords and watching reality TV.

Michele is predeceased by her son, Craig Holzschuh (2020), and her brother, Timothy Rybka.

She was the devoted mother of Stacey Hoffman and her husband James of Box Elder, S.D., and Valerie McGrath and her husband Stephen of Vernon; the loving grandmother of Shayne Davis and his wife Ashlie; stepgrandmother of Colin McGrath; and dear sister of Sandra Buehler of West Orange.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. A funeral will be Monday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.

Memorial gifts to DaVita Renal Center of Newton would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com