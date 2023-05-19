Marie Picone (nee Pulice) passed away at Morristown Medical Center on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She was 82.

Born to Louis and Mae Pulice in the Bronx, she grew up there before moving to Hamilton Square, N.J., then to Hardyston.

Marie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; enjoyed spending time with family and friends; loved travelling and cooking; and worked as a preschool teacher for many years.

She was a woman of faith and lived her life in service of others. She was a parishioner and member of the parish knitting club of Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin and donated many baby blankets to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Marie is predeceased by her parents and brother Frank Pulice. She was the beloved wife for 59 years of Ralph Picone Jr. of Hardyston; devoted mother of Rosemarie Flood (husband Gerry) of Bergenfield, Ralph Picone III (wife Margie) of Galloway Twp., Louis Picone (wife Francesca) of Succasunna and Joseph Picone of South River. She also was the loving grandmother of Danielle, Maggie, Katrina, Mary, Olivia, Vincent and Leonardo; dear sister of Lorraine Petrizzo of Monroe, N.Y.; and sister-in-law of Gayle Pulice of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Josephine Tamburello of the Bronx. She was cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Sunday, May 21 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception RC Church at 11 a.m.