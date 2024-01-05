Leonard Drache of Vernon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon with his family by his side. He was 84.

He was born in Paterson on April 1, 1939, to the late Herman and Frances (Tomevi) Drache and was raised in Fair Lawn.

Leonard served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve from 1958 to 1965. He lived in Oakland and in Vernon for most of his life.

He took great pride in being a union carpenter and a handyman extraordinaire. Taking care of his home and yard made him happy.

Leonard was a man of many stories, with the gift of gab, and truly enjoyed his friends and neighbors all through his life.

He could often be found reading Louis L’Amour books and could not put the book down until it was finished.

Leonard enjoyed fishing wherever he might find himself, whether it be at a bucolic local lake or anywhere he and his wife, Eileen, traveled throughout the years. He loved his boat and treasured time at Lake George with his family where many precious memories were made.

Leonard was a dedicated and faithful member of the New Jersey Free Masons for 55 years and the Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years. He was a member of the former Samaritan Lodge No. 98 in Hardyston and a member of the Kittatinny Lodge #164 F. & A. M. and Northern Chapter #38. He served as Tyler, Proxy to Grand Lodge, Worthy Patron and was Grand Representative for the state of Wyoming.

But more than anything, his devotion to his family is what defines him. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Heinz Drache, and many aunts and uncles.

Leonard is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Eileen (Nebiker); his loving daughter, Colleen Drache and her spouse, William Start II; his loving son, Alan Drache and his spouse, Heather Schwenke; and one very cherished grandson, Kevin Drache. He is also survived by his cousins, Vivian Ramella, Cynthia Conrad and Genevieve Summers.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kittatinny Masonic Lodge #164, 336 Route 206, Branchville. Masonic Services will immediately follow at 7 p.m.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Leonard’s memory to Kittatinny Masonic Lodge #164, P.O. Box 82, Branchville, NJ 07826 or Northern Chapter #38 O.E.S., 20 Morris Farm Road, Lafayette, NJ 07848 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com