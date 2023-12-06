Joyce Scott

Joyce D. Scott passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at UMC at Bristol Glen. She was 73.

Born in Montclair to the late John and Ruth (Hall) Dowden, Joyce grew up in Montclair before settling in Franklin more than 40 years ago.

Growing up, she enjoyed spending her summers at Lake Gerard, and it was during her time as a lifeguard at the Franklin Pond that she met the love of her life, the late John G. Scott.

In between devoting her time to her three children and husband and caring for her patients for more than 30 years as a Registered Nurse at Newton Medical Center, Joyce could be seen volunteering her time, worshiping and in fellowship with others at the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin.

She was an avid reader, pianist and lover of music. Skiing Vernon Valley/Great Gorge, spending her summers at Lake Simcoe in Ontario with family and Sunday afternoon hikes were some of her favorite memories from over the years.

She treasured her annual trips to the United Kingdom, touring and exploring England with her beloved travel companion and husband, John.

Predeceased by her parents; her husband, John (2018); and her sister, TaraBell Dowden, Joyce is survived by her loving children, Mark Scott and his wife Eirini of Robbinsville, Sarah Boveé and her husband Pete of Mendham, and Ian Scott and his wife Kaleigh of Franklin. She was the devoted grandmother of Juliana Scott and Peter and Aaron Boveé.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin.

