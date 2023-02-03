John A. Zemietra Jr. of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 54.

Born in Hoboken, John served in the United States Army from 1987 to 1990.

He lived in Budd Lake and Randolph before moving to Sussex County in 2000.

John was formally a network administrator for the Fair Lawn Board of Education.

He was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church, a board member of the Wallkill Valley Little League, an umpire for USABL and a troop committee member for Scouts BSA Troop 1150.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Deborah E. (Pierce); his daughter, Alyssa F.; his parents, John A. Zemietra Sr. and Evelyn (Kabitsis) Zemietra of Kearny; his sisters, Eva Riena and her husband Richard of Jefferson and Theresa Zinna of Kearny; and his nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Feb. 1 at St. Jude The Apostle Church, Beaver Run Road, Hamburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John’s memory to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com