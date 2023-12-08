George Martin

George R. Martin of Sussex passed away on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was 90.

Born in Sussex to the late George H. and Helen (Williams) Martin, George lived in Sussex all of his life.

He was a 1952 graduate of Sussex High School, where he participated in several sports, including basketball, baseball and soccer. Many knew him by his nickname “Specs” while he was in school.

George served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He had worked for the family well-drilling business, George H. Martin & Sons in Sussex. After his retirement, he was employed at Woody’s Liquors for many years.

George was a former member of the Sussex Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and was an antique collector.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence and James Martin.

George is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty (Wilson); his son, Glenn Martin of Hardyston; his daughter, Elizabeth Martin and her husband, James Wagner Jr., of Sussex; and his granddaughter, McKenna.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday before the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in George’s memory to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

