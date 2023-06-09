Edward J. Flynn VIII

Edward Joseph Flynn VIII of Honesdale, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2023, in the presence of his family and his beloved pets. He was 75.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1947, in Morristown to Anne and Edward Flynn.

After high school, Ed opened an auto-repair shop and filling station. He grew this business to a second location before following in his father’s footsteps and joining Bell Telephone. He started at Bell as a lineman and climbed the ranks to ultimately retire as a transportation manager.

After retiring from Bell Telephone, Ed went on to work in the IT field, leveraging skills he taught himself. He had a lifelong passion for learning and facts and was always ready to amaze with the most obscure tidbit of trivia.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and step-grandfather. He was always there for his family and friends, and he always had a smile on his face. He loved to spend time with his family camping, fishing, playing cards and telling stories.

He was also an Eagle Scout and served as a Scoutmaster for 12 years.

Ed will be deeply missed by his wife, Jean; his children, Kathy and Ed; his grandchildren, Steven, Emily, EJ, and Liliana; his stepchildren, Sharon and Dee; his step-grandchildren, Josh, Eva, Regan, Paul Jr. and Marissa; his many friends and family members, including his brothers, Myron Jones and Britton Flynn. Ed was predeceased by his first wife, Judith Ann.

A viewing will be held at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin, on Saturday, June 10 from 2 to 6 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Memorial gifts to a favorite charity in Edward’s name would be greatly appreciated.

