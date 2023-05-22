Edna Moriarty

Edna Claire Lois Weihe Moriarty of Glen Ridge died peacefully on May 18, 2023, at her farm in Lafayette. She was 77.

Edna was so kind, thoughtful and generous. She loved to host birthday and holiday parties and invited all.

Edna was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Moriarty; her eldest daughter Susan; and her sister Helene Larson.

Edna is survived by her children, Richard, Mimi, Brendian, Katie and Craig; and her grandchildren, Mac, Gretchen, Tucker, Kit, Lily, Maggie, Paige, Chase, Campbell, Collin, Cora, Maelee, Brinnley, Sophie and Talon; and her sister Barbara Jost.

Arrangements are under the direction of Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

Visitation will be Friday, May 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.

A funeral will be held Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Sparta United Methodist Church, with interment to follow at the Sparta Cemetery.

A more detailed obituary may be found at goblefuneral.com