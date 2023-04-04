Dolson H. Ayers Sr.

Dolson “Doc” H. Ayers Sr. of Lafayette passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 92.

Born in the Pelletown section of Frankford Township to the late Dolson A. and Flossie M. (Ryker) Ayers, Doc lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He played soccer, basketball and baseball in high school, but baseball was his favorite. Doc attended Seton Hall University, where he played on their baseball team and received his bachelor’s degree in physical education.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and also continued to play some baseball during that time.

Doc eventually signed with the Philadelphia Phillies organization and was one of their players for five years. When he returned to his hometown, Doc coached many youths playing on the local town teams as well as the American Legion team. He also played some baseball with the local Sussex and Newton teams. Doc lived out his dreams ending with mentoring and coaching many High Point Regional High School students. He also was active with the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame.

Doc was an active member of the Lafayette Federated Church.

He was a letter carrier for the Sussex Post Office for 28 years before his retirement.

He was predeceased by his “high school sweetheart” and devoted wife, Barbara (Smith), in 2019 and his brother Roland Ayers in 2008.

Doc is survived by his son, Dolson “Howard” Ayers Jr of Fife, Wash.; his daughter, Dianne Drew and her husband Robert of Lafayette; his sister, Mary Clark of Venice, Fla.; his grandchildren, Kristen Carucci and her husband James of Swarthmore, Pa., Lauren Conklin and her husband Ernie of Wantage, Jenna Bruffy and her husband Kyle of Manassas, Va., and Mackenzie Ayers of Tacoma, Wash., Kyle Drew and his wife Heather of Frankford and Patrick Drew and his wife Keara of Damascus, Pa.; and his great-grandchildren, Taylor, Cara, Alivia, Mikayla, Brady, Chase, Jase, Ellie, Finn, Liam, Jacob, Gavin, Benjamin, Lily, Brantley and Tanner.

A funeral will be held at noon Friday, April 7 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Internment to immediately follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in memory of “Doc Ayers” to the High Point Baseball/Softball Booster Club, 299 Pigeon Hill Road, Wantage, NJ 07461.

