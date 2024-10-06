Constance Cyr

Constance (Roy) Cyr passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. She was 87.

She was born Aug. 28, 1937, in the small town of Fort Kent, Maine, to Leo and Yvonne (Thibodeau) Roy. She grew up in rural Maine with her three sisters, Cathleen Parsons, Geraldine Nicknair and Bernedette Roy, as well as two brothers, Roger Roy and Pete Roy.

Throughout their lives, they were known to reminisce of their childhood with much laughter.

Constance was married for 62 years to Valmon Cyr, who preceded her in death on March 28, 2022. They raised their family in Connecticut, Florida and New Jersey.

While Valmon was busy working to provide for his family, Constance (lovingly known as Connie) ran the show at home. She did it all, painting, wallpapering, fixing appliances and lawn mowers, and more while lovingly raising her children.

Known for her devotion to her family, Connie was a loving mother to four, grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to 12.

She will be remembered for her effortless dedication to her family. After raising her children, she went on to provide day care to all her grandchildren at one time or another. She always put everyone’s needs before her own. Her home was the gathering place with plenty of food and laughs. She will be greatly missed by her family, including many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Connie was predeceased by her daughter Lisa in 2018 and her granddaughter Katy Whitehead in 2020.

She leaves behind her daughters, Brenda Wolfanger and her husband Michael of Milford, Pa., and Linda Cosgrove and her husband Teddy of Mount Arlington; her son, Jeffrey Cyr and his wife Kimberly of Hamburg; her grandchildren, Sean, Ashley, Brett, Christopher, Ryan, John, Alyssa, Zac and their families; and her brother Pete Roy in Nevada.

A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. A funeral will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Clove Cemetery in Wantage.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com