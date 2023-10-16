Charles Kimble III

Charles W. Kimble III of Franklin unexpectedly passed away on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at his residence. He was 52.

Born in Newton, Charles had lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He had been employed as a parts delivery driver for Central Auto Liquidators in Franklin.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles W. Kimble Jr.; his siblings Victoria Kimble, Vernonica Kimble, Donna Kimble, James Cudney and Earl Cudney II; and his grandparents, David and Martha Skellenger, Charles Kimble Sr. and Catherine Kimble, and Joyce Eck Jones.

Charles is survived by his mother, Donna M. Jones, and her husband, Frank; his brothers, Paul Kimble, David Kimble, James Ebert Sr. and Joshua Jones; his sisters, Jeanette Linker, Nina Kimble and Violet Welch; his stepmother, Mary Ann Kimble; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private inurnment at North Hardyston Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charles Kimble’s memory to the family to help defray the funeral costs.

