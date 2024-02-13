Carrie Hill

Carrie Lane Hill of Franklin passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. She was 64.

She was born in Teaneck to the late Robert and Jane (Daniels) Paget.

Carrie was a school bus driver for 30 years with D.W. Clark Transportation. She loved driving the bus and adored all the children she drove throughout her career.

Carrie enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed escaping to her trailer in Pennsylvania to relax with her husband, John.

Predeceased by her parents, Carrie is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, John F. Hill. She was the beloved mother of Melissa Llosa and her husband Joel, John Hill and his wife Amanda, and Samantha Card and her husband Michael; the cherished grandmother of Julissa, Jason, Michael, Aubrey and Baby Hill; and the dear sister of Robert “Bobby” Paget and Jannine DeKoning.

The family will receive their friends at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral will be at the funeral home at 6 p.m. Cremation will be private.

