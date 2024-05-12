Bonnie Crawn

Bonnie M. Crawn of Franklin passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 72.

Born in Newton to the late Robert and Katherine (Terwilliger) Ordway, Bonnie had lived in Sussex County all of her life.

She graduated from the Sussex County Vocational and Technical School in 1970, which was the school’s first graduating class.

Bonnie was a certified nurse’s assistant with the Sussex County Homestead Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Frankford for 27 years before her retirement.

Family was very important to her and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bonnie enjoyed playing computer games, watching crime shows, and one of her favorite hobbies was to crochet.

Besides her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her infant daughter, Lisa Marie Crawn, on Aug. 9, 1970.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 60 years, Benjamin J. Crawn; her daughters, Katherine Ryan and her husband Thomas of Placerville, Calif., and Stacy Mackerley and her significant other Adam Feldman; her brother, Russell Hardick of New York state; her sister, Joan Smith of New York state; her grandchildren, Alyssa (Scott), Brittany (Quentin), Julie, Ryan (Sarah), Jessica (Trevor), Ashley (Cris) and Richie (Jackie); and her great-grandchildren, Kevin, Tyler, Maria, Nevaeh, Emma, Lillieanna, Addylynne, Tessa and Tucker.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Hamburg Fireman Pavilion.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com