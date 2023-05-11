Beatrice M. Lewis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Westwind Manor, Franklin, with her family at her side. She was 101.

Born in Hardyston to the late Daniel and Isabelle Crane, Beatrice worked as a quality control manager for Plastoid Corp. in Hamburg before her retirement.

She was a member of the Hamburg First Aid Squad for 21 years, a parishioner of the Hamburg Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Unionville, N.Y., Senior Citizens. Beatrice enjoyed her trips to the casinos and her lottery tickets! She loved living at Westwind Manor for the past five years.

Beatrice was predeceased by her husband, William D. Lewis; two sons Harold E. Henderson and Guy B. Henderson; her parents; and six brothers.

She is survived by her loving children; Brenda DeLaTorre, Linda Dare, Bonnie Worobok and her husband John, and Nancy Conklin and her husband Bob. She is cherished by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, on May 4 with a funeral May 5 followed by interment at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Beatrice’s memory may be made to Affinity Care of New Jersey (www.affinitynewjersey.com).

