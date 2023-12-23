Anne Marie Wronka of Franklin rejoined her loving mother, father and baby brother on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 74.

Ms. Wronka was proud to have spent her entire life as a member of the U.S. government family.

She was born Nov. 17, 1949, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Thanks to her father’s wisdom, she was lucky to spend her childhood at military installations throughout the United States and Germany. This afforded many exciting learning experiences and meeting so many nice people of different backgrounds.

After completing college, Ms. Wronka joined the U.S. government as a rent and wage analyst with the Economic Stabilization Program/Internal Revenue Service.

Later, she served as an auditor/investigator with the Department of Energy and Office of Child Support Enforcement. She concluded her career with the U.S. Army at Picatinny Arsenal, including serving at the post’s 9/11 Emergency Operations Center.

In each agency, she was blessed with wonderful, dedicated co-workers and supervisors.

Ms. Wronka enjoyed serving as a volunteer at the Franklin Mineral Museum and Immaculate Conception Church.

Most of all, she was blessed with a loving and caring family and extended family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Stephen Wronka; an unnamed baby brother; as well as her dear uncle Steve Kupich, who was more like a big brother to her.

She is survived by her favorite sister, Nancy O’Brien; nieces, Erin and husband Fred Scimeca, Bonnie and husband Kyle Sybesma, and Meghan and husband Jaemin Lee; and three wonderful grandnieces, Brooklynn and Alondra Sybesma and Rhiannon Scimeca.

She was blessed with an abundance of caring Wronka, Pagana and Borys cousins. She also had several friends who were always there to provide support in both good and troubling times, including Nina Kulsar and Win Reinhardt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Franklin. Burial to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery.

Donations in Ms. Wronka’s memory may be made to the Army Emergency Relief Fund, www.armyemergencyrelief.org, or to the Veteran’s Hospital in Lyons, www.va.gov.

Funeral services are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfamilyfuneralhomesnj.com