Angelina (Mora) Lantz passed away March 8, 2023. She was 82.

She was born Sept. 29, 1941.

Angelina was the beloved sister of Dolores Rojas, Adele Demko, Joe Mora and Mike Mora.

She was special to so many as a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, a sister-in-law, a mother-in-law and a friend.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas of Aquin Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg, on Monday, May 8 at 11 a.m.