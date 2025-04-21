Wildcats finish 9th in KGOLF Classic

Jacob Dippel shot a 77 - good for 15th place - to lead the High Point Regional High School golf team to a ninth-place team finish at the 10th edition of the KGOLF Classic on Thursday afternoon, April 17 at Berkshire Valley Golf Course in Oak Ridge.

High Point finished tied with Sparta with 330 strokes among 25 competing teams. Bernards won the event with an event-low 292 strokes.

Also excelling for the Wildcats in the 100-person field were Jacob Woods (80, for 25th place), John Elko (84, for 43rd place) and Thomas Krawec (87, for 62nd place).

After edging Sparta, 169-170, on Wednesday, April 16, High Point (9-1) has won nine straight matches since a season-opening loss to Wallkill Valley.

Here’s how other High Point teams have fared recently:

Baseball

Will VanPuttinvink was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs and Zach Leto was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run as High Point defeated Hackettstown, 5-2, at home April 16.

The Wildcats also beat Hackettstown, 15-4, in six innings there April 14. They were led by Ethan Rasmussen, who hit a grand slam; Erik Wiley, who was 2-for-4 with four RBI, a walk and two runs; and Zach Leto, who was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs.

High Point (8-1) has won eight straight games since a 7-6 season-opening loss at Kittatinny on April 1.

The Wildcats will play at Kittatinny at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 26.

Softball

The Wildcats took a 4-2 record into play this week.

Abby Macfie, Daphne Mathews, Karli Matthews, Grace Meyers, Victoria Meyers, Abby Amick and Emma Palomo have been catalysts so far this season.

Boys lacrosse

Brian Gruber had five goals and won 12-of-13 face-offs; Ryder Gervald and Alex Sonvico each scored four goals; Dylan Jenkins had three goals, an assist and five ground balls; and Gabriel Perrotto-Wald scored once and won 13-of-16 face-offs to lead as High Point defeated Eastern Christian, 20-9, there April 1.

Ethan Munoz (two goals), Daniel Cunha (one goal, two assists) and goalie Neeko Bassani (nine saves) aided the victory.

High Point (1-5) is scheduled to play at Vernon at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 24.

Girls lacrosse

Paige Farber, Natalia Thornton and Brooke Wagner each scored but High Point fell to Hackettstown, 14-3, there April 16.

Farber leads the Wildcats this spring with four goals, with Ashley Boffa and Thornton each adding two goals.

High Point (0-4) will play at Parsippany at 4 p.m. April 24 before playing at Lenape Valley at 6 p.m. Monday, April 28.

Boys tennis

Sam Faillace (second singles), Alec Sekelsky and Thomas Geunther (first doubles), and Ethan Sprung and Owen Castillo (second doubles) each won in straight sets to lead High Point to a 3-2 decision over Vernon there Tuesday, April 15.

High Point is now 5-2 both overall and in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

The Wildcats will play host to Wallkill Valley at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 30.