Water Safety Fair will be today

The Stillwater Township Recreation Commission and Swartswood State Park are observing National Water Safety Month in May with a free family event Sunday, May 7.

It will feature water rescue demonstrations, screenings of a Disney water safety film, educational exhibits, games, prizes, giveaways and more.

The fair will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Swartswood State Park, 1091 Route 619, Newton. Everyone is welcome.

The goal of the fair is to teach families how to be safe in the water and take precautions to avoid tragedies at home, on vacation, at the beach and in the bathtub.

“Water safety education must start at a young age,” said Maureen Tsadilas, chairwoman of the event. “Education and prevention are the first steps for families to remain safe and not become a statistic.”

Tsadilas serves on the Stillwater Township Recreation Commission and has more than four decades of experience as a swim teacher, coach and aquatics director, including many years at Picatinny Arsenal and Kittatinny Regional High School.

She pointed to drowning statistics:

• 88 percent of childhood drownings occur with at least one adult present.

• Drownings of children younger than 5 have doubled in the past three years.

• This year, the number of U.S. children lost to drowning will fill 10 school buses.

For information, call Tsadilas at (973) 534-2318 or send email to Recreation Commission chairwoman Tara Tosti at recreation@stillwatertwp.com