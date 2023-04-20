Veterans appreciation luncheon set for Wednesday

Sussex County veterans are invited to attend an appreciation luncheon Wednesday, April 26 at Farmstead Golf and Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

The event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is sponsored by the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services; Catholic Charities Veteran Services; and the Veterans Committee.

The luncheon will include presentations from various veteran organizations, information tables and giveaways. Service providers will offer information and assistance with programs available to veterans and their families. There also will be entertainment.

Pre-registration is required by April 14.

For information and to RSVP, call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579- 0555, ext.1277 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us