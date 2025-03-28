UPDATED: Refuge celebrates 35th anniversary Saturday

The Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the refuge at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29 at 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

Speakers will discuss what is happening at the refuge, and refuge specialist Lachlin Robertson will discuss his work to restore woodland habitats there.

Volunteers may help plant cuttings from cedar trees in the white cedar bog in the refuge.

On Friday, March 28, residents may join the Woodcock Watch to see the spring courtship flight of the Timberdoodle at 7 p.m. at refuge headquarters, 1547 County Road 565, Sussex. The rain date is Saturday.

Dress for evening temperatures and meet in the parking lot at headquarters. Bring a chair.

Starting Sunday, March 30, volunteers are needed for trail cleanup.

There will be signup sheets at the program Saturday and garbage bags available.

For information, send email to wallkillfriends@gmail.com

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 5, the Friends group will hold a Garden Weeding Party to get the garden ready for spring planting.

Volunteers are needed. Bring gloves. Some rakes will be available.

There will be a light brunch for all volunteers.