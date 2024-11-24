x
UPDATED: Pope John to play DePaul in state final

SPARTA. Lions beat St. John Vianney, 48-14, in the NJSIAA Non-Public, Group B tournament semifinal.

Sparta
| 24 Nov 2024 | 10:16
    Pope John ball carrier Tylik Hill avoids a Saint John Vianney defender in the first half of the NJSIAA Non-Public, Group B tournament semifinal Saturday, Nov. 23. Hill made three touchdowns, and Pope John won, 48-14. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Pope John ball carrier Wes Johnston is stopped short of the goal line during a two-point conversion attempt in the first half of the NJSIAA Non-Public, Group B tournament semifinal Saturday, Nov. 23 in Sparta.
    Pope John defenders Alex Schreiber (18) and Nick Vannatta (21) come close to blocking the ball during an extra-point kick attempt by Saint John Vianney in the first half.
    Pope John ball carrier Luke Gialanella follows his blockers as they make a lane for him to run through. Gialanella made one touchdown and rushed for 55 yards in the game.
    Saint John Vianney ball carrier Abdul Turay on the move in the first half. Turay rushed for 189 yards and made one touchdown.
    The Saint John Vianney offensive line holds back the Pope John defense to give quarterback Zach LaBarca enough time to throw the ball. LaBarca made a touchdown in the first quarter.
    The Saint John Vianney offense face the Pope John defense in the first half.
    Fans are in the holiday spirit as they cheer on the Pope John Lions.
    The Pope John Lions break through a banner held by cheerleaders as they enter the field for the game.
The Pope John XXIII Regional High School football team defeated St. John Vianney, 48-14, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public, Group B tournament semifinal at home Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Lions will play top seed DePaul in the finals at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

DePaul (10-1) defeated Holy Spirit, 41-7, in the other semifinal Saturday.

Pope John lost to DePaul, 47-15, in its season-opener Aug. 30.

On Saturday, the sixth-seeded Lions (5-7) held 10th-seed St. John Vianney (9-4) to two touchdowns, which were scored by quarterback Zach LaBarca and running back Abdul Turay. Brendan Allen kicked two extra points.

Running back Tylik Hill rushed for three touchdowns for Pope John and a total of 234 yards during the game.

Running back Luke Gialanella rushed for another touchdown. Tyler Houser scored on an interception return, and Wesley Johnston and Joseph Rozynski each made touchdowns on passes from quarterback Luke Irwin.

Rozynski made two extra points on a pass from Irwin, and Omar Daniel kicked four extra points.

Irwin completed nine of 13 passes for a total of 151 yards.