UPDATED: Gottheimer starts run for governor

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, launched a long-expected campaign for governor Friday, Nov. 15, pledging to make the state more affordable.

Gottheimer’s announcement comes slightly more than a week after he won re-election to a fifth term in the House in his northern New Jersey district, and he joins an already crowded field for the Democratic nomination in the 2025 gubernatorial contest.

He announced his run at the Runway Diner in South Hackensack. The 5th Congressional District includes parts of Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties.

Acknowledging the state’s heavy tax burden and reflecting some of the themes that played out in the recent White House race, Gottheimer pinned his campaign to bringing down prices.

“I am running to be the lower-taxes, lower-costs governor,” he said. “Life in Jersey has become too damn expensive.”

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s second term expires after next year’s election, and he is barred by term limits from running again.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination to be governor are Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11; Newark Mayor Ras Baraka; Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop; teachers union president Sean Spiller; and former Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Among the Republicans lining up to run are state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former state Sen. Ed Durr and radio host Bill Spadea. Ciattarelli won 48 percent of the vote in his 2021 loss to Murphy.

Gottheimer, a former speechwriter for Bill Clinton and adviser to the head of the Federal Communications Commission, toppled conservative Republican Rep. Scott Garrett in 2016.

He has since become known as a more moderate member of Congress, co-chairing the Problem Solvers Caucus with Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

He is also known as a prolific campaign fundraiser.

If Gottheimer has to resign his House seat, state law calls for the governor to call a special election to fill the vacancy if the seat opens up 70 days before the election.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only states with races for governor next year.

CORRECTION: Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s daughter Ellie was incorrectly identified in an earlier version of this article.