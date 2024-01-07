UPDATE: Storm brings 5-11 inches of snow

Snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service late Saturday night, Jan. 6 ranged from 11.5 inches in Wantage to 5 inches in Andover.

Total accumulations of eight to 12 inches were predicted by Sunday evening, Jan. 7.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, light snow, fog and a temperature of 33 degrees were reported at Sussex County Airport.

The forecast was for snow or rain in the late morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

High temperatures Monday, Jan. 8 are expected to be in the upper 30s.

Please send photos of the snow in your area to editor.ann@strausnews.com