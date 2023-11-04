Upcoming fall and holiday festivals and events

Sunday, Nov. 5

New Jersey

Vernon: Autumn Craft & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McAfee Fire Department, 88 Route 94. Hosted by the McAfee Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Saturday, Nov. 11

New Jersey

Newton: C. Edward McCracken Festival of Lights honoring Phil and Mary Ann Deacon at Newton Medical Center, 175 High St. Community reception at 4:30 p.m. Tree lighting and fireworks at 5:30 p.m. VIP reception from 6 to 7 p.m.

Ringwood: Cupsaw Lake Artisan Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cupsaw Clubhouse, 185 Cupsaw Drive.

Sparta: Market & Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hillside Barn, 146 Lake Iliff Road, Andover. Local artisans, raffles and 50/50. Benefits the Sparta Community Food Pantry.

Vernon: Annual Ullr Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mountain Creek Resort’s South Lodge. Tickets are $20, which is a donation to the Joseph P. Hession Foundation. Complimentary refreshments, bonfire with special appearances by Ullr and Vern, face painting, balloon artist, inflatables, giant lawn games and live music.

Saturday, Nov. 18

New Jersey

Vernon: Holiday Market. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain Creek’s Cobblestone Village. Sponsored by Vernon Recreation.

Wantage: Christmas on the Glen Farm at Dar Van Bunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23. A one-of-a-kind Christmas adventure. House tours at 11 a.m. and 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. $10 per person.

West Milford: Christmas Bazaar at West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1451 Union Valley Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 40 vendors. Deacons Café will be selling lunch.

Thursday, Nov. 23

New Jersey

Vernon: Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Race starts at 8 a.m. at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sandhill Road. Registration is $25 for adults in advance and $30 on race day. For flocks of four or more, $20 for each participant. Children younger than 10 admitted free. Bring a nonperishable item to donate to local food pantries. All proceeds go to Harvest House.

Sparta: 17th Annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot. Fun run at 8:15 a.m., 5K run/ walk at 8:45 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

New Jersey

Augusta: German Christmas Fair from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road. $10 for those age 13 and older, $7 for senior citizens, free to veterans and children age 12 and younger. Also Saturday and Sunday. Rain or shine. Money raised donated to local nonprofit organizations.

Saturday, Dec. 2

New Jersey

Sparta: ”Happy Holidays 2023,” a holiday performance for senior citizens by Dance Expression Dance Arts students, family and teachers. Performances at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. in Sparta High School auditorium. Free for all senior citizens age 62 and older.

New York

Greenwood Lake: 10th annual Santapalooza at Jersey Paddle Boards, 622 Jersey Ave., at 8 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

New Jersey

Newton: “The Nutcracker,” presented by the Centre for Dance Artistry, at 2 p.m. at Newton High School.

Sparta: Operation Toy Train stops at Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road, from 4 to 4:20 p.m.

Vernon: Operation Toy Train stops at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, from 4:50 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

New Jersey

Branchville: Breakfast with Santa at Branchville Hose Company #1, 1 Railroad Ave., from 5 to 8 a.m. $12 adults; $6 (ages 3-12); free under 3.

New York

Warwick: Operation Toy Train stops at Kuiken Brothers, 33 South St., from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m.

Sugar Loaf: Operation Toy Train stops at 1398 Kings Highway, formerly Anne Marie’s Country Deli, from 10:35 to 11:10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

New Jersey

Sparta: Wreaths Across America ceremony and wreath-laying at noon at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

