Turkey dinner Oct. 7 benefits Harvest House

A turkey dinner fundraising benefiting Harvest House will be held Oct. 7 at Vernon Township High School.

The annual event was started in 2000 after a suggestion from the high school’s Hunger Project, with 13 students under the direction of teacher-coordinator Fran Spielhagen.

This year, the dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. is eat-in or take-out. For the past three years, it was take-out only.

The cost is $12, with payment at the school front door and pick-up near the rear cafeteria area. DECA students will be serving in the cafeteria and bringing orders to vehicles in the pick-up line.

The menu includes fresh roasted turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed and sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls and cranberry sauce. Dessert will include seasonal pies donated by local supermarkets, such as Weis, Acme of Vernon and ShopRite of Ledgewood.

Other local sponsors include Farmside Garden Center, GDS Foods, ShopRite of Warwick, BJ’s of Riverdale, Franklin Wal-Mart, Holland American Bakery, Pochuck Farms, Sussex Food Pantry and the Sparta Community Food Pantry.

Harvest House in Sussex, a nonprofit organization started in 2000, provides 45 to 60 lunches to families and individuals in need Monday through Friday.

It is managed by Denise O’Connor, president, Peggy Behnke, secretary; and kitchen manager Kelly Immesberger, and about 35 volunteers.

Another fundraiser for Harvest House will be the annual poinsettia sale in the beginning of December. The plants are grown in hothouses in Pine Island, N.Y., and the sale is based out of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Highland Lakes.

“New volunteers are always welcome to join us at Harvest House,” said Behnke. “And donations of cases of water, napkins and paper towels are always high priority.”

For information, call 973-875-6445.