Toy drive continues through Friday

Lakeland Pools & Spas is holding its 12th annual toy drive in memory of Harrison Shauger.

Harrison was born Aug. 2, 2006, with a congenital heart defect knows as tetralogy of Fallot. He died March 26, 2013, after multiple surgeries and cardiac catheterizations.

The toy drive is in honor of what would have been Harrison’s 18th birthday.

Last year, 925 toys were collected, then donated to the Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack. Harrison made frequent visits to that office for heart checks and always left with a toy.

New toys (no stuffed animals) for ages newborn to teen may be dropped off at multiple locations until Friday, July 26.

Drop-off locations are Sussex Bike & Sport Shop in Wantage; Lorenzo’s, Shear Intensity Hair Salon and Tips & Toes in Sussex; Lakeland Pools & Spas and Vernon Valley Karate Academy in Vernon; and Jersey Mike’s in Sparta.