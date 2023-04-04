Tomahawk Lake Waterpark hosts job fair Friday

Tomahawk Lake Waterpark is gearing up for its 71th season and is looking to fill more than 100 full- and part-time summer jobs.

The waterpark will host its first job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the park, 155 Tomahawk Trail Sparta.

Available jobs include:

• Lifeguards. Must be age 16 or older. The park will train and certify them.

• Guest service and office assistant.

• Waterslide dispatchers.

• Retail, ticket sales and gate attendants.

• Boat attendants.

• Food service (Snack bar, catering, ice cream, bartenders).

• Parking attendants and security.

• Passenger boat drivers.

• Environmental park services and custodial.

• Maintenance and security.

Applicants must be age 14 or older, available to work on weekends and holidays with reliable transportation. Mature adults, students, teachers, senior citizens and teens are welcome.

No prior experience or training is necessary; any required training will be provided.

Benefits include but are not limited to competitive wages (based on age and prior experience), free training, employee parties, free park passes and flexible schedules.

Please bring two original forms of identification, including a photo ID.

Those younger than 18 must obtain working papers from their school.

For information, send email to tklake@ptd.net, call 914-850-0296 or go online to www.tomahawklake.com